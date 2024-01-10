ADVERTISEMENT

Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ pulled from Warner Bros. release schedule as ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ gets preponed

January 10, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

‘Mickey 17’ marks Bong’s first feature since ‘Parasite’ which became the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars

The Hindu Bureau

Robert Pattinson in ‘Mickey7’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The production studio Warner Bros. has pulled Bong Joon-ho‘s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, from its release schedule and have announced an earlier release date for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

ALSO READ
Robert Downey Jr, Robert Pattinson to lead new film by Adam McKay

According to Variety, the Korean filmmaker’s upcoming project needed more time because of last year’s strikes and other various production shifts and hence, the Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s Godzilla and Kong franchise film will now debut two weeks earlier.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was slated to release on April 12 will now be out on March 29. Meanwhile, Mickey 17 marks Bong’s first feature since Parasite which became the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. The new film is adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel and also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US