GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ pulled from Warner Bros. release schedule as ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ gets preponed

‘Mickey 17’ marks Bong’s first feature since ‘Parasite’ which became the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars

January 10, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert Pattinson in ‘Mickey7’

Robert Pattinson in ‘Mickey7’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The production studio Warner Bros. has pulled Bong Joon-ho‘s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, from its release schedule and have announced an earlier release date for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

ALSO READ
Robert Downey Jr, Robert Pattinson to lead new film by Adam McKay

According to Variety, the Korean filmmaker’s upcoming project needed more time because of last year’s strikes and other various production shifts and hence, the Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s Godzilla and Kong franchise film will now debut two weeks earlier.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was slated to release on April 12 will now be out on March 29. Meanwhile, Mickey 17 marks Bong’s first feature since Parasite which became the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. The new film is adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel and also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.