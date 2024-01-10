Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ pulled from Warner Bros. release schedule as ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ gets preponed

January 10, 2024 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The production studio Warner Bros. has pulled Bong Joon-ho‘s Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, from its release schedule and have announced an earlier release date for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

According to Variety, the Korean filmmaker’s upcoming project needed more time because of last year’s strikes and other various production shifts and hence, the Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s Godzilla and Kong franchise film will now debut two weeks earlier.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was slated to release on April 12 will now be out on March 29. Meanwhile, Mickey 17 marks Bong’s first feature since Parasite which became the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. The new film is adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel and also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.