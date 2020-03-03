Boney Kapoor’s special pooja in remembrance of Sridevi

It has been two years since Sridevi passed on. Recently, on February 25, many celebrities across industries remembered the mark she had left on cinema. Tomorrow, March 4, will be her second death anniversary according to the Hindu calendar.

According to a press statement, there will be a small pooja at her Mylapore home tomorrow at 11 in morning in her remembrance. Boney Kapoor, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi’s family, will also be present during the occasion.

Boney Kapoor is now a familiar producer in Kollywood, having debuted last year with Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Pink. He is also helming the star’s upcoming film Valimai, which is directed by H Vinoth. The film, an action entertainer, will reportedly incorporate elements of racing, something that the star is passionate about in real life.