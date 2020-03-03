Movies

Boney Kapoor’s special pooja in remembrance of Sridevi

Actor Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor

Actor Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

The producer is currently helming Ajith’s upcoming film ‘Valimai’, which is directed by H Vinoth

It has been two years since Sridevi passed on. Recently, on February 25, many celebrities across industries remembered the mark she had left on cinema. Tomorrow, March 4, will be her second death anniversary according to the Hindu calendar.

According to a press statement, there will be a small pooja at her Mylapore home tomorrow at 11 in morning in her remembrance. Boney Kapoor, along with Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi’s family, will also be present during the occasion.

Boney Kapoor is now a familiar producer in Kollywood, having debuted last year with Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Pink. He is also helming the star’s upcoming film Valimai, which is directed by H Vinoth. The film, an action entertainer, will reportedly incorporate elements of racing, something that the star is passionate about in real life.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 4:56:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/boney-kapoors-special-pooja-in-remembrance-of-sridevi/article30972177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY