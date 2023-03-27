Bombay Jayashri's road to recovery on right track, says family

March 27, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Carnatic singer and Sangita Kalanidhi designate Bombay Jayashri Ramnath's road to recovery is "on the right track", her spokesperson said on Monday.

Jayashri reportedly suffered an aneurysm while on tour in the United Kingdom last week and was rushed to hospital. The family posted a statement on her official Twitter handle on Saturday that said that she suffered a “health setback” and received timely medical interventions.

Earlier today, a statement posted on the Twitter handle stated that the medical interventions have been “very effective”. They also thanked the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) for their support.

“Jayashri Ramnath’s road to recovery is on the right track. The NHS staff have been incredible. The Indian government has been by our side every step of the way. We thank everyone for their love, support and prayers,” the statement read.

A Padma Shri recipient and an accomplished Carnatic singer, Jayashri sings in many languages and has also delighted audiences with popular numbers rendered for Indian films.

She was scheduled to perform at the Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool, on Friday evening.

The announcement from Music Academy about her being the Sangita Kalanidhi designate was made only last Sunday, 19th March.