The Bombay High Court is hearing an urgent petition on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) seeking the release of Kangana Ranuat’s film ‘Emergency’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday (September 3) moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate for the film “Emergency”.

The petition filed claims that CBFC has arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film. Zee Studios who are the co-makers of the film has claimed that despite being informed of the film’s certification on August 29, 2024, CBFC is yet to provide a formal copy of the certification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition will be heard by a Division Bench of judges, Justice B.P. Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla. The film is scheduled for release on September 6.

Also Read: Emergency has been imposed on my film, says Kangana Ranaut as her latest project faces delay in certification

Scheduled for release on September 6, the biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, on Monday accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.