GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay High Court hears petition seeking release of Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’

Zee Entertainment Enterprises moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate for the film “Emergency”

Updated - September 04, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 11:39 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Bombay High Court will hear an urgent petition seeking the release of Kangana Ranuat’s film ‘Emergency’.

Bombay High Court will hear an urgent petition seeking the release of Kangana Ranuat’s film ‘Emergency’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bombay High Court is hearing an urgent petition on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) seeking the release of Kangana Ranuat’s film ‘Emergency’.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday (September 3) moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue the certificate for the film “Emergency”.

Madhya Pradesh High Court dumps plea against Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

The petition filed claims that CBFC has arbitrarily and illegally withheld the censor certificate of the film. Zee Studios who are the co-makers of the film has claimed that despite being informed of the film’s certification on August 29, 2024, CBFC is yet to provide a formal copy of the certification.

The petition will be heard by a Division Bench of judges, Justice B.P. Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla. The film is scheduled for release on September 6.

Also Read: Emergency has been imposed on my film, says Kangana Ranaut as her latest project faces delay in certification

Scheduled for release on September 6, the biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, on Monday accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

Related Topics

Mumbai / biographic films / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.