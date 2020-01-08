Bombay HC allows release of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the release of actor Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on January 10.

A single Bench of Justice SC Gupte was hearing a suit filed by Rakesh Bharti on December 26, demanding credit as screenplay writer for the movie. He has also sought a temporary order and injunction from the court, restraining the entire team of the film from releasing, exhibiting and exploiting it unless appropriate credit is given to him. Mr. Bharti appealed that the court see the film and compare it to the story and screenplay written by him.

The court said it cannot watch the film and compare the script; a case had to be made out for copyright infringement. The court went on to say it could be in terms of the script or dialogue.

The Bench, while allowing the release of the film made by Meghna Gulzar, kept all contentions of the suit open. The matter was adjourned for six weeks.

Ms. Gulzar filed an affidavit on Tuesday that read, “Mr. Bharti has no right in his favour to make any copyrightable work based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal and that information available in the public domain is not protectable under the Copyright Act”.