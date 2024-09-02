GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boman Irani’s directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’ to premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Boman Irani’s directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys’, premieres at Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 20

Published - September 02, 2024 05:01 pm IST

PTI
A poster of ‘The Mehta Boys’.

A poster of ‘The Mehta Boys’. | Photo Credit: boman_irani/Instagram

The Mehta Boys, which marks the directorial debut of actor Boman Irani, is slated to have its world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 20, the makers said on Monday.

Irani, known for films such as the Munna Bhai franchise, 3 Idiots, and Khosla Ka Ghosla, also serves as the writer and producer on the Prime Video Original film. He has written the project in collaboration with Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr, best known for the 2014 Oscar-winning film Birdman.

Boman Irani to make directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys'

The Mehta Boys, starring Irani and Avinash Tiwary, is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. "The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship," read the official synopsis.

The screening at the Chicago gala will be followed by a conversation featuring Irani along with Dinelaris Jr, actors Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra. Irani and Dinelaris Jr will also conduct a masterclass on the writing process of The Mehta Boys on September 21.

ALSO READ:Boman Irani on his debut web series ‘Masoom’, script selection, and his approach towards a character

An Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, the film also stars Puja Sarup. It is produced by Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar. The Chicago South Asian Film Festival is set to commence on September 19 and conclude on September 22.

