Bollywood stars fly to Italy for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding ceremony

Published - May 29, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Following the Jamnagar jamboree in March, the Ambanis are taking their guests on a luxury cruise from Italy to Southern France

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta, his brother Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar in March | Photo Credit: ANI

Bollywood stars left for Italy to join the second round of pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and filmmaker Karan Johar were photographed at Mumbai airport earlier this week leaving for the celebrations.

Cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife and daughter were also spotted leaving for the European cruise.

The Ambanis are taking their guests on a luxury cruise from Italy to Southern France and back, covering over 4,000 kilometers by sea, reports stated.

Bill Gates, Bachchans relish Chennai caterer’s South Indian offering at Ambani pre-wedding bash

They had earlier hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March. The festivities were attended by several high-profile Indian and international celebrities.

CONNECT WITH US