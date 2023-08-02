Bollywood otakus? Tiger, Rashmika bat for anime

August 02, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Do you stream, pirate or watch your anime on the big screen? It is an interesting time to be answering that question in India. Japanese animation has proliferated and come above ground like no other genre in the subcontinent. In May this year, anime auteur Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume — his second theatrical release in India after 2019’s Weathering with You — raked in over ₹10 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing anime in the country.

And now Crunchyroll — the global anime and manga streamer — is on a major expansion push in India. The platform has onboarded popular stars Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna as strategic partners; it continues to introduce localised dubs and subs of its popular titles (Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man got Hindi audio tracks recently); and, in a recent announcement, is adding 40 new shows to its library of over 500 titles.

Is that enough, though? Despite Crunchyroll’s friendly pricing (₹79 and ₹99 for subscription plans; you can also watch for free with ads), piracy and unofficial websites remain a common draw for anime-watchers, most of them in the teen and young-adult categories. Neither are they the most susceptible crowd to corporate faith-building. Not all were thrilled, for instance, when two popular Bollywood names were tapped as the brand’s anime evangelists (it is not a strategy Crunchyroll usually follows internationally). Why not invest, many remonstrated on social media, in upgrading the Hindi dubs instead?

In fairness, both Tiger and Rashmika grew up in the 90s and early 2000s and claim to be lifelong anime fans. “There was a block on Cartoon Network called Toonami where I used to watch Dragon Ball Z,” Tiger says. “I was convinced as a child I was Goku and I still believe in my action films I am essentially playing Goku.”

Rashmika says that during her formative years, ‘cartoon’ and ‘anime’ embodied two distinct attractions. The difference, of course, was of emotional engagement. “I went insane when Animax stopped telecasting Naruto: Shippuden in India. I felt part of a universe that I just had to keep up with,”she says.

“That moment when Naruto loses Jiraiya,” Tiger adds, “I could relate to it when I lost a mentor in my life.”

The big crunch

Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll, calls India the second-largest anime market in the world (after China, and constituting 20% of the global interest in anime). Their investments in the territory go beyond simply expanding their content library. The service is opening offices in India and hopes to promote the ‘anime lifestyle’ in the country, through a mix of merchandising, fan events, cosplays, live screenings, music releases and Comic-Con appearances. Since Indians consume anime on mobile ‘much more’ than their global peers, they are also optimising the app and improving the Hindi interface. Simulcasts­ — which beam in episodes the same day they are broadcast in Japan — remain a focus for the service.

A sticking point, though, are the dubs. Erstwhile Hindi dubs of Demon Slayer, My Dress-Up Darling and Ranking of Kings have divided viewers on the platform. Not the tamest of fandoms, anime lovers have flagged problems with everything from improper translations to poor or miscast voice acting. There also hasn’t been a prompt redressal mechanism in place as yet. This is all the more pressing since Crunchyroll registers two-and-a-half times more engagement in Hindi than in English in India. With Tamil and Telugu dubs being introduced in the coming months, how is the dubbing process being patched?

“Anime fans will tell us loudly when we get things wrong,” Rahul concedes. “Since we are fairly new in the Indian market, we work with partners instead of doing our dubbing in-house like in the US. You also cannot just literally translate from Japanese because you don’t get the context. But we’ve listened to the feedback and are working to make the experience better.”

Both Tiger and Rashmika say they prefer to watch anime in the original Japanese, with English subtitles. And while Tiger had dubbed for Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming in Hindi, he’s more deferential (and protective) when it comes to his favourite animes.

“It was a cheap thrill for me when I did Spiderman because I got to be my favorite superhero,” Tiger says. “If I were to dub for an anime character, I wouldn’t mind doing it, but, personally, I am just too connected to the original dubbing artists. When I hear Goku or Tanjiro or Kenshin talking, I relate to their voices. That’s my personal opinion.”

“I love Japanese as a language and I have learned so much of it from anime,” says Rashmika, who happens to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ultraviolent live-action Animal this year.

Will the film, with its messy hallway brawls and Vanga’s yen for rage and gore, make for a great anime? “I think it will,” nods Rashmika.

