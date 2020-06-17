‘Bokshi’, a horror-fantasy film in the making

Filmmaker Bhargav Saikia got noticed in the short film circles when he directed The Black Cat that starred Tom Alter and Shernaz Patel, adapting the short story of the same name by Ruskin Bond. Bhargav now plans to direct his first feature film, a horror–fantasy drama titled Bokshi.
According to a statement, Bokshi will explore the horror and fantasy genre and is based on an original screenplay by debut writer Harsh Vaibhav. The Hindi-English feature is scheduled to be filmed this winter in Northeast India.
Bhargav plans to produce Bokshi through his production company Lorien Motion Pictures. The company had earlier produced films such as Kaafiron Ki Namaaz and The Ordeal, which featured in a few international film festivals.
The Black Cat won the Best Cinematography and Best Music awards and received nominations for Best Director and Best Film at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Short Film Awards presented by Film Critics Guild of India.
