‘BoJack Horseman’ creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg back with new animated comedy ‘Long Story Short’

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the acclaimed creator of Netflix’s adult animated series BoJack Horseman, is coming back soon with another animated comedy titled Long Story Short.

Bob-Waksberg will write, showrun, and executive produce Long Story Short, which is set to launch in 2025.

The logline for the series reads: “Long Story Short is an animated comedy about a family over time. It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?”

Bob-Waksberg told Netflix in a press release, “It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can’t go home again?!

BoJack Horseman ran for six seasons before ending in 2020, and made history as Netflix’s first original animated series when it first debuted on Aug. 22, 2014. The dark comedy about an anthropomorphic horse trying to revive his dead sitcom career has been hailed as of one of the greatest shows of all time, and set the stage for other Netflix adult animated series to be greenlit, such as Big Mouth, Arcane, and Blue Eye Samurai.

According to Netflix, Long Story Short will reunite the original BoJack team; Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie) is supervising producer and will design the original art, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Undone) will executive produce for Tornante Television, ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Pinocchio), is producing out of their LA animation studio, and Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley will serve as co-executive producers.

