ADVERTISEMENT

‘BoJack Horseman’ creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg back with new animated comedy ‘Long Story Short’

Updated - August 24, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Bob-Waksberg will write showrun, and executive produce ‘Long Story Short’ which is set to launch in 2025 on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘BoJack Horseman’ 

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the acclaimed creator of Netflix’s adult animated series BoJack Horseman, is coming back soon with another animated comedy titled Long Story Short.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best TV shows of 2020: ‘Normal People’, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and more

Bob-Waksberg will write, showrun, and executive produce Long Story Short, which is set to launch in 2025.

The logline for the series reads: “Long Story Short is an animated comedy about a family over time. It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?”

ADVERTISEMENT

All’s well with Alison Brie: On ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ relationships, and Dave Franco

Bob-Waksberg told Netflix in a press release, “It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can’t go home again?!

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BoJack Horseman ran for six seasons before ending in 2020, and made history as Netflix’s first original animated series when it first debuted on Aug. 22, 2014. The dark comedy about an anthropomorphic horse trying to revive his dead sitcom career has been hailed as of one of the greatest shows of all time, and set the stage for other Netflix adult animated series to be greenlit, such as Big Mouth, Arcane, and Blue Eye Samurai.

Will Arnett: ‘It is still hard to say goodbye to BoJack Horseman’

According to Netflix, Long Story Short will reunite the original BoJack team; Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie) is supervising producer and will design the original art, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Undone) will executive produce for Tornante Television, ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, Pinocchio), is producing out of their LA animation studio, and Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley will serve as co-executive producers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US