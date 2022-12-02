‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ movie review: A Gen-Z stoner-slasher that gets its satire right

December 02, 2022 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

It is hard to talk about the A24 horror film without acknowledging the star cast. Writing a film starring Amanda Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold and Chase Sui Wonders is definitely a difficult undertaking, and director Halina Reijn must be commended for trying to take these actors to task... albeit not entirely succeeding with her latest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Set overnight in David’s (Pete Davidson) house, his friends and a couple of their partners join him for a “hurricane party” and decide to play a social mystery game that shares the title with the movie, and involves murder (a variation of Mafia). TikTok dances, booze and cocaine are in abundance at David’s mansion, and soon when the power goes out, it becomes hard for the young adults to draw a line between real-life and the game.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Director: Halina Reijn Cast: Amanda Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold, and Chase Sui Wonders Runtime: 95 minutes Storyline: When a group of 20-somethings gets stuck at a remote mansion during a hurricane, a party game gone very wrong ends with a dead body on the ground and fake friends at every turn, as they try to find the killer among them

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a Gen-Z critique set in a post-truth world; it is self-aware, understands its target audience very well, and does everything to cater to them. Shot beautifully in the light of iPhone flashlights for the most part, the film does not give you a lot to complain about.

Lee Pace as Greg, the 40-year-old assistant to a veterinarian, who is dating Alice (Rachel Sennott of Shiva Baby fame) and thinks opening a champagne bottle with a Gurkha sword is quirky, steals the show being creepy and hilarious in equal measure. Maria Bakalova (of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as the reserved girlfriend with secrets, is stunning as Bee.

The stoner slasher is mostly stitched sequences of over-the-top events, peppered with modern Twitter lingo and sentiments, where calling people psychopaths is ableist and how creative non-fiction is a response to the attention economy; watching the rich debate the eligibility and definition of “upper-middle class” is a lot of fun.

A subtle commentary on modern-day friendships and relationships, Bodies Bodies Bodies is nihilistic and fun despite a lot of dead bodies surfacing in the glare of iPhone flashlights over one stormy night.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is currently running in theatres