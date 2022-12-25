ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Deol to play Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

December 25, 2022 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Directed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will feature Pawan Kalyan as the titular outlaw and Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami

PTI

Bobby Deol in a special video released by the makers of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ | Photo Credit: Mega Surya Production

Actor Bobby Deol has joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will feature Kalyan as the titular outlaw and Nidhhi Agerwal as Panchami.

Deol, who will feature in the movie as Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, started shooting for the project after joining the film's set in Hyderabad.

In a special video released by the makers, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor.

Deol said he is excited to make his debut in south cinema with the pan-India project.

"I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', I got hooked. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with superstar Pawan Kalyan.

"The producer AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team," the actor said in a statement.

Produced by Mega Surya Production, the film will be released in 2023 in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

