Bobby Deol, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unveil poster of ‘Dharmaveer 2’

The sequel, following the success of its 2022 predecessor, aims to delve deeper into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe

Published - July 01, 2024 12:38 pm IST

ANI
A poster for ‘Dharmaveer 2’

A poster for 'Dharmaveer 2'

Actor and producer Bobby Deol recently unveiled the poster of the film ‘Dharmaveer 2’ alongside Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the film’s cast and crew in Mumbai.

The sequel, following the success of its predecessor, aims to delve deeper into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. The event saw the presence of key figures such as Prasad Oak, reprising his role as Anand Dighe, and director Pravin Tarde, who received acclaim for their work in the first instalment of the biographical drama.

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ gets a new release date

Among the producers present were Mangesh Desai from Saahil Motion Arts and Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee.

Deol expressed his gratitude and excitement, remarking, “It’s an honour to be part of this celebration. The performance in the first part was commendable, and I congratulate CM Eknath Shinde on his two successful years in government.”

CM Eknath Shinde, reflecting on the film and its subject, commented, “Anand Dighe was not just a leader but my guru. His life and contributions continue to inspire us. I am proud to support this cinematic portrayal of his legacy.”

Bobby Deol, Joju George in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller: reports

The original film, directed by Pravin Tarde, was a commercial hit and received positive reviews for its authentic portrayal of Anand Dighe’s life. The sequel promises to explore new facets of Anand Dighe’s life and political journey, aiming to capture the essence of his impactful legacy.With preparations in full swing, the team is gearing up for a theatrical release on August 9, continuing their cinematic tribute to the late Shiv Sena leader.

