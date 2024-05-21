GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bobby Deol, Joju George in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller: reports

Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Jeetendra Joshi and others are also part of the film, Kashyap revealed on social media

Updated - May 21, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 04:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Bobby Deol is headlining director Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming thriller. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and Malayalam actor Joju George in his Hindi film debut, online reports claimed.

Kashyap, known for cult crime films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Raman Raghav 2.0, posted a news item on Instagram stories revealing his new film’s extended cast.

According to the filmmaker, Sacred Games fame Jeetendra Joshi, Bengali actor Riddhi Sen and British actor-model Sapna Pabbi are also part of the film, along with Ankush Gedam (Jhund), Nagesh Bhonsle, Jaimini Pathak, Ghanshyam Garg and others.

As per reports, the film will be a thriller inspired by true events. Sudip Sharma (NH10, Kohrra) has written the script with Pari (2018) co-writer Abhishek Banerjee.

The as-yet-untitled film is being produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The shooting is currently underway in Mumbai, reports stated.

Kashyap was one of the writers on Shakalaka Boom Boom (2007), a befuddling musical drama starring Bobby Deol and Upen Patel.

Deol, 55, has witnessed a career revival with a string of recent films like Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the 2023 blockbuster Animal. He essays the antagonist in the upcoming Tamil film Kanguva starring Surya.

Kashyap’s recent film, Kennedy, a noir cop drama set in Mumbai, was shown in the Midnight Screenings segment at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Produced by Good Bad Films and ZEE Studios, the film is yet to be released.

