Bobby Deol joins the cast of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie

April 24, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Tentatively titled ‘NBK 109’, the Telugu action drama is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi

The Hindu Bureau

Producer Naga Vamsi, Bollywood star Bobby Deol and director Bobby Kolli. | Photo Credit: @SitharaEnts/X

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has joined the cast of NBK 109, the upcoming film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sitara Entertainments.

The makers took to social media to update the casting of Bobby Deol in the film. Recently, the makers of NBK 109 had released a teaser of the film. The Telugu film is touted to be an action drama with Balakrishna set to feature in a ferocious avatar.

The film also stars Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, and others. Bobby Deol’s recent noted performance came in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Bobby Deol is also set to play the antagonist in the Suriya starrer Kanguva, a big-budget film directed by Siva.

