Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ to be helmed by Timo Tjahjanto

Bob Odenkirk’sNobody 2 is back, this time with a different director. The sequel to the 2021 action thriller will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto, reported Variety. The first film was directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Tjahjanto, an Indonesian filmmaker, is known for The Night Comes for Us and May the Devil Take You apart from the horror thrillers V/H/S/2 andV/H/S/94. He is also one half of the filmmaking duo the Mo Brothers, alongside Kimo Stamoel.

Stamoel and Tjahjanto have written and directed Macabre, Killers and Headshot. Backed by Universal Pictures, Nobody 2 will go on floors in August, 2024. The film will premiere on August 15, 2025.

Connie Nielsen is set to return as Becca Mansell, the wife Odenkrik’s lead character. Nobody 2 will be written by Derek Kolstad, along with Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk and Umair Aleem. The producers of Nobody 2 are Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Braden Aftergood via Eighty Two Films and David Leitch and Kelly McCormick via 87North’s first look deal with Universal.

