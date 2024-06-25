GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ to be helmed by Timo Tjahjanto

Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody’ sequel, directed by Timo Tjahjanto and also starring Connie Nielsen, is set to premiere in August, 2025

Published - June 25, 2024 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Timo Tjahjanto.

Timo Tjahjanto. | Photo Credit: timobros/Instagram

Bob Odenkirk’sNobody 2 is back, this time with a different director. The sequel to the 2021 action thriller will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto, reported Variety. The first film was directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Michael Fassbender to star in spy thriller series ‘The Agency’

Tjahjanto, an Indonesian filmmaker, is known for The Night Comes for Us and May the Devil Take You apart from the horror thrillers V/H/S/2 andV/H/S/94. He is also one half of the filmmaking duo the Mo Brothers, alongside Kimo Stamoel.

Stamoel and Tjahjanto have written and directed Macabre, Killers and Headshot. Backed by Universal Pictures, Nobody 2 will go on floors in August, 2024. The film will premiere on August 15, 2025.

ALSO READ:‘Blue Lock’ announces release date for Season 2

Connie Nielsen is set to return as Becca Mansell, the wife Odenkrik’s lead character. Nobody 2 will be written by Derek Kolstad, along with Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk and Umair Aleem. The producers of Nobody 2 are Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Braden Aftergood via Eighty Two Films and David Leitch and Kelly McCormick via 87North’s first look deal with Universal.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.