‘Boat’: Yogi Babu’s film with Chimbudevan gets a release date

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:22 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Also written by Chimbudevan, ‘Boat’ also stars Gouri G Kishan, MS Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth, and Chaams in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Boat’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

Actor Yogi Babu’s upcoming film with director Chimbudevan, Boat, has a new release date.

On Monday, the makers of the film unveiled a new promo video to announce that the film will release in theatres on August 2.

The promo, just like the previously released teaser of the film, showed glimpses from a story set in pre-Independence, in 1943, when Japan bombarded the Madras presidency. The story follows 10 strangers who got onto a boat to seek shelter in the Bay of Bengal. The highly-heterogenous group on the boat, and Yogi Babu’s boatman character, are forced to make a harsh choice when they have to deboard three of the occupants in order to save the rest.

Also written by Chimbudevan, Boat also stars Gouri G Kishan, MS Bhaskar, Chinni Jayanth, Chaams, Jesse Fox-Allen, Madhumitha, Sha Ra, Kollapuli Leela, and Aakshath Das in pivotal roles.

