‘Blurr’ trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays dual roles in intense psychological thriller

November 29, 2022 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

‘Blurr’, a psychological thriller, will have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 9

The Hindu Bureau

Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah in a still from ‘Blurr’ | Photo Credit: ZEE5

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming psychological thriller Blurr was released by the makers today. The film, directed by Ajay Bahl with a script he wrote with Pawan Sony, will have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 9.

The trailer introduces us to Gayatri (Taapsee) and her husband Neil (Gulshan Devaiah), who come to a hill station only to learn that Gayatri’s visually impaired twin sister Gautami has died by suicide. Growing suspicious over her sister’s untimely death, Gayatri begins to investigate. However, in sudden turn of events, Gayati begins to lose her sight.

The film marks Taapsee’s film project as a producer under her banner Outsiders Films. The movie, shot extensively in Nainital, is also produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in the thriller film DoBaaraa. She will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and with actor Pratik Gandhi in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.

CONNECT WITH US