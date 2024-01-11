ADVERTISEMENT

‘Blue Star’ trailer: Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj score both on and off the field

January 11, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The film is all set to release in theatres on January 25

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in a still from ‘Blue Star’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that director Pa Ranjith is producing S Jayakumar’s Blue Star under his Neelam Productions banner starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu in the lead. The film’s trailer has now been released by the makers. 

ALSO READ
Pa Ranjith’s production, ‘Blue Star’, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, gets a release date

The trailer showcases the struggles of the lead characters as they strive to become ace cricket players. 

Blue Star also stars Keerthi Pandian, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony, Divya Duraisamy and Arun Balaji.

The dialogue and screenplay for the film are written by Jayakumar and Tamizhprabha. Govind Vasantha is in charge of the music while Thamizh A Azhagan is handling the cinematography. The film is all set to release in theatres on January 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer of Blue Star here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US