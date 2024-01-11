GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Blue Star’ trailer: Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj score both on and off the field

The film is all set to release in theatres on January 25

January 11, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in a still from ‘Blue Star’

Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in a still from ‘Blue Star’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that director Pa Ranjith is producing S Jayakumar’s Blue Star under his Neelam Productions banner starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu in the lead. The film’s trailer has now been released by the makers. 

Pa Ranjith’s production, ‘Blue Star’, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, gets a release date

The trailer showcases the struggles of the lead characters as they strive to become ace cricket players. 

Blue Star also stars Keerthi Pandian, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony, Divya Duraisamy and Arun Balaji.

The dialogue and screenplay for the film are written by Jayakumar and Tamizhprabha. Govind Vasantha is in charge of the music while Thamizh A Azhagan is handling the cinematography. The film is all set to release in theatres on January 25.

Watch the trailer of Blue Star here:

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

