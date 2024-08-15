GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ to hit Indian theatres this August

The film shifts focus to Seishiro Nagi, a gifted but unmotivated high schooler, as he navigates the high-stakes Blue Lock Project—a rigorous training program designed to forge Japan’s top striker

Published - August 15, 2024 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Seishiro Nagi in a still from ‘Blue Lock’ Season 1

Seishiro Nagi in a still from ‘Blue Lock’ Season 1 | Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is set to make its Indian theatrical debut on August 30, 2024, according to an announcement by PVR Inox Pictures. The film shifts focus to Seishiro Nagi, a gifted but unmotivated high schooler, as he navigates the high-stakes Blue Lock Project—a rigorous training program designed to forge Japan’s top striker.

‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ movie review: Beloved volleyball anime’s magic doesn’t quite translate from television to big-screen

Originally teased by Medialink on Facebook in March, the film’s Indian release date has now been confirmed. Blue Lock fans will recognize Nagi as a character from the anime series, but this movie offers a fresh perspective by exploring his personal journey.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi first premiered in Japan on April 19, 2024, where it enjoyed a successful box office debut, grossing 463 million yen (approximately US$2.99 million) in its opening weekend. The film later expanded to North American audiences in June, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Paris Olympics 2024: Noah Lyles, Kim Yeji, Payton Otterdahl and more turn event into summer of anime

For those looking to dive into the world of Blue Lock before the movie, the original 12-episode series is available on platforms like Ani-One Asia, Crunchyroll, and Netflix, with dubs in multiple Indian languages. Additionally, fans can anticipate the release of Blue Lock Season 2 in October 2024.

World cinema / television / cartoons and animation

