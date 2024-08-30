GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ movie review: Silver-haired sensation soars past spin-off cliches

The spin-off film is a clever recontextualization that deepens Nagi’s character while reaffirming the show’s central themes of ambition, rivalry, and the unabashedly self-serving grab for glory

Published - August 30, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Ayaan Paul Chowdhury
A still from ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’

A still from ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ | Photo Credit: KODANSHA

Since its well-timed FIFA World Cup premiere last year, Blue Lock has made a name for itself by flipping the script on everything otakus thought they knew about shounen and sports anime. Muneyuki Kaneshiro’s riveting manga, brought to life by Yusuke Nomura’s striking illustrations, takes the well-worn narrative of sports camaraderie and flips it on its axis, following the journey of Japan’s most gifted football players who are pushed to their limits in a relentless quest to forge the ultimate striker — one capable of winning matches single-handedly and bringing World Cup glory to Japan.

‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ movie review: Beloved volleyball anime’s magic doesn’t quite translate from television to big-screen

Of late, theatrical anime releases have blurred the lines of innovation, especially when popular series extend their lifespans through spin-offs and recap movies, à la Haikyuu’s Dumpster Battle Movie earlier this year. From the outset, Episode Nagi is clear about its intentions. It’s not here to rewrite the rules of anime spin-offs, nor does it pretend to be an essential, canonical next chapter like Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Instead, it opts for something more intriguing: a side story that dribbles on the edges of the original series to deepen our understanding of its titular character. 

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi (Japanese)
Director: Shunsuke Ishikawa
Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Yuma Uchida, Kazuyuki Okitsu
Runtime: 92 minutes
Storyline: After demonstrating his overwhelming soccer talent, high school sophomore Seishiro Nagi receives an invitation to the Blue Lock Project and meets strikers from all over the country

For those who have followed the bombastic journey of Blue Lock, this instalment offers a refreshing detour, a chance to witness the rise of Seishiro Nagi — the laconic, videogame-loving prodigy who might just be the most reluctant football genius to ever grace the field. When we first meet him, his life revolves around two things: video games and shunning any semblance of effort in favour of a good nap. The thought of exerting himself — whether it’s in brushing his teeth or kicking a football — is repellent to him.  Yet, there’s something undeniably charming about his lackadaisical attitude that voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki deftly brings to life. Beneath his indifference lies an untapped reservoir of talent, coaxed to the surface by the relentless enthusiasm of Reo Mikage, his affluent and ambitious friend.

A still from ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’

A still from ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ | Photo Credit: KODANSHA

Reo, the wealthy and driven counterpart to Nagi’s aloofness, serves as both a catalyst and a foil. The film does a commendable job of fleshing out Reo, making him more than just a sidekick to Nagi’s genius. Their friendship, which begins as a transactional alliance — a symbiotic relationship of Reo’s ambition and Nagi’s raw talent — slowly evolves into something more profound. As we witness Nagi’s gradual awakening to the joys and tribulations of football, it’s hard not to root for him. This transformation is rendered with a deft touch by director Shunsuke Ishikawa, who juxtaposes Nagi’s sluggish reluctance with moments of pure, unadulterated brilliance on the field. 

Otakus, assemble: How anime is witnessing a cultural revolution in India

Studio Eight Bit has pulled out all the stops, delivering animation that crackles with energy and style. The matches are a spectacle of hyperbole, with players glowing as their egos awaken and their skills reach near-superhuman levels. The blue auras, the pulsating colours and more visual flourishes make every goal feel like an earth-shattering event, every pass fired with the explosiveness of a .50 cal. Meanwhile, Nagi’s signature move, a grim-reaper-like ability to kill a ball’s momentum, is especially well-realised, pulsing with an overwhelming shadow that’s almost hypnotic.

A still from ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’

A still from ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ | Photo Credit: KODANSHA

Yet, despite its many strengths, Episode Nagi has a few holes in its defence. The pacing is occasionally uneven, with the latter part of the film cramming too much into too little time. The decision to condense the final episodes of the first season into a rushed montage feels like a misstep, robbing crucial moments that deserved more breathing room of their emotional weight. It’s a pity because the buildup is so meticulously crafted that one can’t help but wish for a more measured conclusion.

Paris Olympics 2024: Noah Lyles, Kim Yeji, Payton Otterdahl and more turn event into summer of anime

With all said and done, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi succeeds in what it set out to accomplish: to offer a fresh lens through which to view the Blue Lock saga. For fans of the series, it’s a welcome addition to the canon — an appetiser that whets our palettes for the next course (which debuts in October this year).

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is currently running in theatres

