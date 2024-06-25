ADVERTISEMENT

‘Blue Lock’ announces release date for Season 2

Published - June 25, 2024 01:58 pm IST

The sophomore season to the award winning sports manga adaptation features new additions to the cast

The Hindu Bureau

A key visual for ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of the hit anime series Blue Lock is set to premiere on Japanese television on Saturday, October 5. The new season will consist of 14 episodes, continuing the intense journey of young soccer players vying to become Japan’s top striker.

Fans of the series can look forward to the introduction of new characters Oliver Aiku and Shuto Sendo, voiced by Satoshi Hino and Akihisa Wakayama, respectively. They will join returning cast members Chiaki Kobayashi, Eiji Mikami, and Kakeru Hatano.

Blue Lock, based on the award-winning manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, is directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe, known for his work on Haikyu!!, with Shunsuke Ishikawa as the assistant director. The series is produced by Studio Eightbit, renowned for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Ishikawa also directed the Blue Lock: EPISODE NAGI movie last year.

The plot centers around Japan’s ambitious program to find the next great striker for their national soccer team. Three hundred high school players face off in a high-stakes competition where only one will emerge victorious, aiming to lead Japan to World Cup glory.

