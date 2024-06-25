GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Blue Lock’ announces release date for Season 2

The sophomore season to the award winning sports manga adaptation features new additions to the cast

Published - June 25, 2024 01:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A key visual for ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2

A key visual for ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of the hit anime series Blue Lock is set to premiere on Japanese television on Saturday, October 5. The new season will consist of 14 episodes, continuing the intense journey of young soccer players vying to become Japan’s top striker.

‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ movie review: Beloved volleyball anime’s magic doesn’t quite translate from television to big-screen

Fans of the series can look forward to the introduction of new characters Oliver Aiku and Shuto Sendo, voiced by Satoshi Hino and Akihisa Wakayama, respectively. They will join returning cast members Chiaki Kobayashi, Eiji Mikami, and Kakeru Hatano.

Blue Lock, based on the award-winning manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, is directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe, known for his work on Haikyu!!, with Shunsuke Ishikawa as the assistant director. The series is produced by Studio Eightbit, renowned for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Ishikawa also directed the Blue Lock: EPISODE NAGI movie last year.

‘Delicious in Dungeon’ series review: Michelin-star anime proves monsters have never looked more delectable

The plot centers around Japan’s ambitious program to find the next great striker for their national soccer team. Three hundred high school players face off in a high-stakes competition where only one will emerge victorious, aiming to lead Japan to World Cup glory.

Related Topics

World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.