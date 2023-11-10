‘Blue Eye Samurai’ series review: A thrilling, visually rich tale that champions the benefits of animation

November 10, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Swords strike against each other, slicing the chill air of winter, amidst snow-capped cliffs, then again in front of angry waves of the sea, and finally in maze-like palace. Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai is never short of moments like these, duels that crescendo to newer heights of swords(wo)manship. Fast, short, but nonetheless breathtaking, the show, set in 17th century Japan, uses dazzling animation to benefit its creative forays into action.

Blue Eye Samurai follows the journey of Mizu, a mixed-race samurai hunting the trail of a gun dealer, who will lead Mizu (Maya Erskine) to the “white man” they want to kill. Mizu is joined by Ringo (Masi Oka), a jovial cook who leaves behind his father’s noodle shop to pursue greatness. An incomplete duel also adds Taigen (Darren Barnet) to Mizu’s team as a more aggressive rather than passive frenemy. Through Mizu’s quest to seek revenge, the plot delicately balances deeply personal betrayals with complex political treasons.

Blue Eye Samurai (English) Creator: Michael Green, Amber Noizumi Cast: Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, and others Episodes: 8 Runtime: 45 minutes to 1 hour Storyline: In 17th-century, a mixed-race samurai travels across Japan to seek their revenge

While Mizu leaps across the roofs of Kyoto, striking enemies in a clean cut, in visually thrilling scenes, the show also lends a heavy focus to their past. Mizu’s mixed-race identity (highlighted most in their blue eyes) is seen as a deformity, and earns them the title of a “monster”. The writers, Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, often weave in Mizu’s experiences, as a mixed-race person, into present situations. The fifth episode acts as a good example of their skill of not letting exposition hinder the momentum of the show. An ongoing puppet show in a palace that is about to be attacked acts as a metaphor for Mizu’s past, while in the present they meander through a brothel fighting off an army. Blue Eye Samurai’s greatest strength lies in how much creative profit it is able to mine from its chosen medium of animation. Visually, it does so by letting the camera move around wildly (but never nauseatingly) so that each fight sequence is consistently immersive.

In eight standard-length episodes, the show is able to establish a wide cast of characters, and more importantly their motives and internal conflicts. However one key character escapes the dedicated hands of the creators. As Mizu’s journey — which is developed as a life-changing one — moves forward, the primary antagonist’s arc remains quite impassive. For someone who has been tormenting Mizu for so long, the one they seek to kill doesn’t create much of an impression or strike any fear. He only ends up irritating a bit from the sidelines. Mizu’s plotline would have gained some foundation if this had been worked upon more.

Beyond that, Blue Eye Samurai, is tightly-woven story, that entertains across more than one genre. You can choose to be exhilarated by Mizu’s sword skills, or be moved by their story. If that doesn’t float your boat, the show’s stunning animation and Ringo’s infectious energy is enough to keep you engaged.

Blue Eye Samurai is available for streaming on Netflix