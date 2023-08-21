‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop US box office

August 21, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

The DC superhero film Blue Beetle led weekend ticket sales with a modest $25.4 million opening, according to studio estimates on Sunday, dethroning Barbie from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month.

The Barbie phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film, which earlier this week became the highest grossing Warner Bros. release ever domestically, nearly managed to stay No. 1 again with $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. It's up to $567.3 million in North America and an eye-popping $1.28 billion globally.

The other half of ‘Barbenheimer’ also continues to perform remarkably well for a movie so far into its run. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, Oppenheimer now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office. The previous record-holder for that unlikely stat is 2016’s Sing, which grossed $270.3 million in the shadow of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hidden Figures.

Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer has done even better overseas. Its global gross stands at an estimated $717.8 million through Sunday.

Blue Beetle, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, drew solid reviews – certainly better than the three previous DC releases this year (The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

The production price tag of about $105 million was lower for Blue Beetle than the average superhero film. It's one of the last releases produced under an earlier regime at DC Studios, which James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins of last year.