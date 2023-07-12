‘Blue Beetle’ trailer: The Reyes family gets a superhero

July 12, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The final trailer of DC Studios’ Blue Beetle is out. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film stars Xolo Mariduena, Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcazar, Raoul Max, George Lopez, and Susan Sarandon.

In the trailer, Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Mariduena), a young American-Mexican teenager, discovers an alien scarab that gives him superpowers. He turns into the superhero Blue Beetle and fights crime.

The visuals, apart from introducing several characters, also give a glimpse of the film’s villains Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax. Blue Beetle promises to be a fine mix of high-octane action sequences and supernatural elements. The filmis set to hit the screens on August 18.

