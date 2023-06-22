‘Blue Beetle’ director confirms film is in the DCU and a trilogy of films

June 22, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

We had previously reported that Peter Safran and James Gunn, the new heads at DC Studios, are revamping their slate of films and with The Flash being the final film in the DCEU, their upcoming franchise is named DCU. While many projects were scrapped during this transition, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto says his film is part of the new DCU.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Soto said, “We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU. But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn’t mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going.”

This comes after Gunn’s recent podcast interview where he confirmed that Blue Beetle is “the first DCU character” and that “the first full DCU movie is Superman” which he’ll be directing.

Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes who turns into the titular hero when an alien Blue Beetle scarab grafts onto him. “Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least. And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga,” added Soto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also starring Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez, Blue Beetle is set to hit theatres on August 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.