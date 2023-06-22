HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Blue Beetle’ director confirms film is in the DCU and a trilogy of films

‘Blue Beetle’ stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes who turns into the titular hero when an alien Blue Beetle scarab grafts onto him

June 22, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer

A still from ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer | Photo Credit: @dcofficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that Peter Safran and James Gunn, the new heads at DC Studios, are revamping their slate of films and with The Flash being the final film in the DCEU, their upcoming franchise is named DCU. While many projects were scrapped during this transition, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto says his film is part of the new DCU.

ALSO READ
Sharon Stone boards DC superhero film 'Blue Beetle'

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Soto said, “We are part of the universe, we are part of the world, we are part of the plans that they have been creating for the future instalments of the DCU. But we are not tied to all the films from the past. Yes, our movie lives in the world where superheroes exist. But that doesn’t mean that a certain event, or certain alliance, or certain things from the past dictate where our film is going.”

This comes after Gunn’s recent podcast interview where he confirmed that Blue Beetle is “the first DCU character” and that “the first full DCU movie is Superman” which he’ll be directing.

Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes who turns into the titular hero when an alien Blue Beetle scarab grafts onto him. “Our first movie, the way we wanted to do it, was always with the mentality that we wanted to do two more, at least. And taking the traditional three-act structure of a story, we wanted our first movie to practically be the first act of a saga,” added Soto.

Also starring Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez, Blue Beetle is set to hit theatres on August 18.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.