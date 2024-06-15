ADVERTISEMENT

‘Blue Beetle’ animated series in works

Published - June 15, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Warner Bros. and DC Studios are set to create ‘Blue Beetle’ animated series with Miguel Puga as showrunner and director

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the film ‘Blue Beetle’. | Photo Credit: DC/YouTube

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are planning to create a Blue Beetle animated series, reported Deadline. Miguel Puga, who has been working on the project, will serve as the series showrunner and director.

Christian Martinez will write the series. Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, director and writer of the 2023 movie, will be the executive producer along with John Rikard.

The animation series will build on the film yet will tell a new story. The series will be developed under DC Studios’ previous regime.

The Blue Beetle film focused on the third character to play the titular superhero in the comics, Jaime Reyes, a popular El Paso teen, wrote Deadline. The character first appeared in Fox Comics in 1939, created by Charles Wojtkowski.

In the film, an alien scarab attaches itself to a Latino teen and grants him cool superpowers to fight evil cyborg supersoldiers. The film starred Xolo Mariduena, Brunna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon, Belissa Escobedo and Raoul Max Trujillo.

