‘Blue Beetle’ animated series in works

Warner Bros. and DC Studios are set to create ‘Blue Beetle’ animated series with Miguel Puga as showrunner and director

Published - June 15, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the film ‘Blue Beetle’.

A still from the film ‘Blue Beetle’. | Photo Credit: DC/YouTube

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are planning to create a Blue Beetle animated series, reported Deadline. Miguel Puga, who has been working on the project, will serve as the series showrunner and director.

‘Blue Beetle’ movie review: A hearty caper that flies above formulaic narrative and superhero fatigue

Christian Martinez will write the series. Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, director and writer of the 2023 movie, will be the executive producer along with John Rikard.

The animation series will build on the film yet will tell a new story. The series will be developed under DC Studios’ previous regime.

ALSO READ:‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop US box office

The Blue Beetle film focused on the third character to play the titular superhero in the comics, Jaime Reyes, a popular El Paso teen, wrote Deadline. The character first appeared in Fox Comics in 1939, created by Charles Wojtkowski.

In the film, an alien scarab attaches itself to a Latino teen and grants him cool superpowers to fight evil cyborg supersoldiers. The film starred Xolo Mariduena, Brunna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon, Belissa Escobedo and Raoul Max Trujillo.

English cinema / World cinema

