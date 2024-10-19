GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Bloody Beggar' trailer: Kavin plays a cunning beggar in this chaotic comedy produced by Nelson Dilipkumar

Written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, ‘Bloody Beggar’ starring Kavin is set to hit the screens on October 31, 2024

Published - October 19, 2024 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kavin in ‘Bloody Beggar’.

Kavin in ‘Bloody Beggar’. | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

The makers of Bloody Beggarhave released the film’s trailer. Starring Kavin, the Tamil movie is directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar and produced by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar of Jailer and Beast fame.

Kavin on ‘Star,’ stardom and reaching for the stars

Bloody Beggar will hit the screens on October 31, 2024. The trailer shows Kavin as a beggar who fakes several disabilities. He plays a cunning character who gets into a chaotic mess amidst a group of affluent people inside a huge mansion. The actor is seen impersonating as someone inside the house.

The film’s official description reads, “A lazy beggar finds himself in trouble when a misadventure turns his life upside down. Will he be able to navigate through the ridiculous, strange and witty mix ups?.”

ALSO READ:‘Star’ movie review: Kavin and Lal shine, but the film only glitters occasionally

Apart from Kavin, Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukhada, T M Karthik, Padam Venu Kumar, Arshad, Miss Saleema, Priyadarshini Rajkumar and Akshaya Hariharan are the other actors in the movie. Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer while Jen Martin is the music director. R Nirmal is the editor.

