‘Bloody Beggar’, starring Kavin, gets a release date

Published - September 03, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, Kavin’s ‘Bloody Beggar’ is the maiden project as a producer for director Nelson Dilipkumar

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Blody Beggar’. | Photo Credit: @Nelsondilpkumar/X

Bloody Beggar, starring Kavin and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, has got a release date. The film is produced by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who recently confirmed a sequel to his blockbuster film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth.

The film, to be produced under the banner Filament Pictures, will hit the screens on Diwali 2024, thereby confirming the box office battle with Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Bloody Beggar is Nelson’s first film as a producer.

Jen Martin is the music director while Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer. Nirmal has edited the film. Action Sandhosh and Metro Mahesh are the action choreographers.

Kavin, who last featured in Elan directorial Star, also has Mask in the pipeline, directed by first-time director Vikarnan Ashok. The film also stars. Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana, and Chandhoke.

