‘Bloodshot’ movie review: Bloody and senseless

There’s never a dearth of superhero films with Hollywood and comic books continue to enjoy their day in the sun with Bloodshot. The Valiant Comics title comes alive on the big screen with action star Vin Diesel. As far as powers go, Ray Garrison (Diesel) has got regenerative abilities coupled with super strength. The former soldier, formidable in his heyday as it were, is now transformed into a mean unstoppable killing machine. Engineered by Dr Emil Harting (Guy Pearce ) of Rising Spirit Technologies, Bloodshot is injected with nanites, millions of little machines that will repair any physical degradation within seconds. The nanites are not in his blood but have become his blood.

Bloodshot Director: David S.F. Wilson

Cast: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce

Storyline: Ray Garrison is resurrected from the dead and augmented with technology but are his powers being used for good?

Equipped to take on the dangerous men who murdered his wife in cold blood, the newly resurrected and amped superhero is on a bloody path of vengeance. And what a fun ride it is for the audience, to watch mindless action unfurl, sometimes in meticulously detailed slo-mo. Bullets are relentless, the body count high and in the middle of it all is a steely eyed Diesel wreaking havoc on those he thinks deserve it. A particularly well-defined boss fight towards the end is testament to the marvels that CGI can accomplish and absolutely worth sitting up straight. The action is quick in overwhelming succession, but it’s the only thing that director David S.F. Wilson can pull off with success. Unfortunately, screenplay writers Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer are unable to construct any heft in this action film. With no character arcs to follow and needless twists and turns — Bloodshot’s sob story will most definitely keep all eyes dry, though they might roll back plenty of times — there’s little to do except switch off and watch the fun. But a suspension of all logic is required. Any stabs at self-awareness go awry when clichés are pointed out in futile attempts at humour. New Girl’s Lamorne Morris who plays tech genius Wilfred Wiggins alone elicits real chuckles. Diesel relies on his bulging biceps more than actual skill and other supporting characters remain unmemorable.

As a first in what is clearly intended to be a franchise, Bloodshot will need a lot more than gratuitous action to take Ray Garrison’s adventures forward.