Directed by Andrew Dominik, the biopic will premiere on Netflix on September 23

The teaser of Netflix’s upcoming biographical drama Blonde has been released by the streamer. The film stars actor Ana de Armas as the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The one-minute teaser gives a glimpse into the film’s take on the controversial life of Monroe. The video begins with a teary-eyed Marilyn sitting in front of a mirror and waiting for someone to come. The teaser also shows Armas recreating many of Marilyn’s iconic poses.

“Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Also starring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams, Blonde will premiere globally on Netflix on September 23.