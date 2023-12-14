Employees of UST in Thiruvananthapuram are behind the Malayalam short film, ‘Blockbuster Days’

December 14, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

A big budget film, Guardian Angel, headlined by a huge star is ready for release. A few days prior to the big day, the producer gets a message saying the film has been leaked. He tries to salvage the situation. But things are not as they seem to be.

The short film, Blockbuster Days, directed by Abinand PE, unravels the games before a film’s release in a light-hearted way with all the elements of a mainstream feature film thrown in.

The USP of the film is that the cast and crew are employees of IT major UST in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The 40-odd actors and most of the crew members are employees of UST. I wanted to do a project based around the theme of cinema, the inspiration being several Malayalam films. But I cannot afford to work on a large canvas. There are several talented minds in UST and so I thought of working with them,” says Abinand, a network engineer at UST.

The shooting was completed over six days. “Pradeep Joseph, who plays the producer, Sajan Varghese, has acted in a few films and he came on board when I pitched the story to him. Others were chosen on the basis of whether they would suit the look of the characters I had written. They were given some training before the shoot started. Besides the employees, officials heading various departments in the company have also acted,” says Abinand, who is also the writer and editor of the short.

Except for cinematography (Akshay Giri), other departments have been handled by employees in the company itself. The film has two songs, composed by Abhilash Prabhasurendran and sung by employees of the company.

Produced by Osumburg, the film was shot on the UST campus and in and around Thiruvananthapuram city.

Abinand, 25, adds: “I have made short films during my college days. I dream of getting into movies some day. After finishing Blockbuster Days, I have been able to connect with a whole lot of movie buffs in the company.”

The short was released on Saina Movies and is currently available on YouTube.