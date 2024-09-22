‘Blitz’ trailer: Saoirse Ronan stars in Steve McQueen’s WWII drama for Apple

Apple Original Films has released the first trailer for Blitz, an intense WWII drama directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave). The film stars four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan alongside newcomer Elliott Heffernan and is set to hit select theaters on November 1, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on November 22.

Set during the London Blitz, Blitz follows the journey of nine-year-old George (Heffernan), who is sent to safety in the English countryside by his mother Rita (Ronan). Defiant and desperate to reunite with his family, George ventures back to London, where the city is crumbling under the bombardment of war. Rita’s search for her missing son drives the emotional core of the film, as she faces the devastation of the war and her personal loss.

The trailer teases high-stakes action, with George navigating dark, perilous tunnels and a flooded London Underground as bombs rain down. Hans Zimmer’s haunting score, already garnering Oscar buzz, heightens the tension, while scenes of machine gun fire and a burning plane crashing into a building capture the scale of destruction.

With a star-studded supporting cast that includes Harris Dickinson, Stephen Graham, and Benjamin Clementine, Blitz is already being touted as a potential awards contender. The film will make its debut as the opening feature of the BFI London Film Festival, adding to the anticipation surrounding McQueen’s latest project.

