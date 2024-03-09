‘Blink’ movie review: Srinidhi Bengaluru makes a solid debut with a gripping time-travel drama

March 09, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Helped by brilliant performances from Dheekshith Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Chaithra J Achar, and enough twists, ‘Blink’ is a solid drama that holds our attention throughout its runtime

Blink begins with the audio of eminent Kannada writer P Lankesh talking about the beauty and challenges of writing in an interview with All India Radio. Lankesh is an inspiration to thousands of writers from Karnataka. In a long time, no Kannada film has begun with a tribute to writing, one of the crucial elements of a quality film. Writing is indeed the biggest strength of Blink, but more on that later. Except for the performers, the film is led by a rookie team, with debutant Srinidhi Bengaluru being the director. Many films without solid financial backing and inexperienced artistes look tacky on the technical front; Blink is anything but that. The film moves seamlessly thanks to the perfect fusion of editing, cinematography, and music. ALSO READ An actor prepares: Dheekshith Shetty on ‘Dasara’ and a career of experimentation

Running across multiple timelines, Blink has Dheekshith Shetty playing Apoorva, a youngster yet to find his footing in his career. He depends on his girlfriend Swapna (Mandara Battalahalli) for money. They are part of a theatre group gearing up for a production.

Blink (Kannada) Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Chaithra J Achar, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Suresh Anagalli Runtime: 136 minutes Storyline: Apoorva, a youngster struggling to find his footing in career, has a unique ability to control blinking, and that becomes a curse when a mysterious old man reveals shocking details of his past.

Talking about theatre, Shakespeare becomes the reason for the film’s biggest twist! But the film throws its first surprise when Apoorva sees an old man following him. Soon, he comes across a person who looks exactly like him. Apoorva has a unique ability to control his blinking, and that becomes a major tool for him to learn about his past.

Once the time-travel concept kicks in, Blink becomes a gripping thriller as director Srinidhi Bengaluru lays out the traditional framework of the genre without hiccups. People keep going back and forth in time. With each time-travel, the film offers juicy twists. The film explains its turn of events without going to the extent of spoon-feeding.

The film’s writing is a lesson on the impact of subtlety in cinema. Blink pays a gentle yet authentic tribute to Kannada writers, movies, and culture through songs, images, and casual mentions. The dialogues sound real while no scene is longer than required, yet again emphasising the beauty of meticulous writing.