‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Part 3: The Conflict set for October 2024 premiere

Anime fans eagerly awaiting the return of the beloved Bleach series can rest easy with the announcement of the Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict. Aniplex unveiled a new teaser trailer and key visual during the “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict Panel - Presented by Viz Media” at Anime Expo. The third part of the series is scheduled to premiere in October 2024.

The teaser trailer gives a glimpse into moments of intensity fans can expect from this new installment and also features previews of the opening and ending theme songs. Japanese rock band SIX LOUNGE performs the opening theme “Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo” (Even if You Don’t Say It), while Suisoh provides the ending theme “Monochrome,” setting the stage for an epic continuation of the story.

The Thousand-Year Blood War arc, which serves as the final arc of the original manga, has been adapted into four parts, with breaks in between. This highly anticipated adaptation covers volumes 55-74 of Tite Kubo’s manga, which originally ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016. The arc looks to deliver the high-stakes action and dramatic revelations that have made Bleach a fan favorite.

The first part of the Thousand-Year Blood War anime premiered in October 2022 and concluded with a special one-hour episode in December 2022. The second part debuted in July 2023, streaming on platforms such as Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Bleach’s rich legacy includes a 366-episode television series, four films, two OVAs, and various other media adaptations like video games, novels, stage plays, and a live-action film released in July 2018. With over 130 million copies of the manga in circulation worldwide, the anticipation for the upcoming third part of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc continues to grow.