‘Blair Witch Project’ reboot in the works from Lionsgate and Blumhouse

April 11, 2024 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

The 1999 low-budget indie horror revolutionised the found-footage horror, leaving a lasting impact on the genre

The Hindu Bureau

the blair witch project

Lionsgate and Blumhouse have announced a collaboration to bring a new Blair Witch Project movie to audiences as part of a broader agreement between the studios to reimagine classic horror films, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following their recent success with Imaginary, which has grossed $38.2 million since its release, the two studios are set to delve back into the iconic Blair Witch universe.

The original Blair Witch Project, released in 1999, was a low-budget phenomenon, costing only $35,000 to make but grossing $249 million worldwide. This film pioneered the found-footage genre and left a lasting impact on horror cinema. With Roy Lee, producer of the 2016 sequel, returning for this installment, fans can expect a fresh take on the terrifying tale.

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s film chair, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting Blumhouse’s expertise in the horror genre. Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse, acknowledged the significance of the Blair Witch Project in paving the way for films like Paranormal Activity, expressing excitement for the opportunity to revisit the franchise.

