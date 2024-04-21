Blair Witch Project cast demands fair compensation and consultation rights from Lionsgate amid franchise revival

April 21, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Actors Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Williams, who gained fame from their roles in the 1999 cult horror classic, The Blair Witch Project, have addressed Lionsgate in a public letter, advocating for fair compensation and consultation rights regarding future projects related to the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their letter comes in response to Lionsgate and Blumhouse’s recent announcement of plans to revive the Blair Witch franchise with a new movie. Leonard expressed disappointment on social media, noting that neither he nor his co-stars had been approached about the project beforehand.

The actors, who earned $300,000 each from a buyout of their ownership points on the original film, are now seeking retroactive and future residual payments equivalent to industry standards. They are also requesting consultation rights for any future Blair Witch projects involving their names or likenesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actors emphasized the lack of involvement from the original team in previous attempts to revive the franchise and stressed the importance of their creative input. Additionally, they proposed the establishment of a “Blair Witch Grant,” a $60,000 annual fund to support emerging genre filmmakers.

In a separate statement, the original directors and producers of The Blair Witch Project voiced their support for the actors, acknowledging their significant contributions to the franchise’s success. They highlighted the actors’ integral role in defining the authenticity of the film and called for their deserved recognition.

Lionsgate has not yet responded to the actors’ letter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.