'Blade Runner' actor M. Emmet Walsh passes away at 88

The seasoned character actor starred in over 150 films, including ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Blood Simple’, and ‘Knives Out’

March 21, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

ANI
C

C | Photo Credit: JOHN SHEARER

Hollywood actor M Emmet Walsh has passed away aged 88. His manager Sandy Joseph confirmed that he died in Vermont.

Walsh portrayed Harrison Ford's LAPD boss in Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi cult classic, Blade Runner. as well as the ruthless private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut Blood Simple. He also played the corrupt sheriff in the 1986 horror film Critters, a minor appearance as a security guard in Knives Out and also portrayed Dermot Mulroney's father in My Best Friend's Wedding.

‘The King’s Speech’ screenwriter David Seidler passes away

Walsh featured in several noteworthy 1970s films, including Little Big Man with Dustin Hoffman, What’s Up, Doc? with Ryan O’Neal and Barbra Streisand, Slap Shot with Paul Newman, and The Jerk with Steve Martin. According to Variety, the prolific actor with the “hangdog” face and trademark paunch went on to appear in Fletch, Back to School, Raising Arizona and even Twilight.

Raised in Swanton, Vermont, Walsh made his debut in movies in Alice's Restaurant in 1969. He was also active on TV, appearing in Sneaky Pete, The Mind of the Married Man and guesting on dozens of series including Frasier, The X-Files, NYPD Blue and The Bob Newhart Show.

He was also in demand as a voice actor, narrating Ken Burns' The Civil War and Baseball documentaries and lending his voice to The Iron Giant and Pound Puppies, as well.

