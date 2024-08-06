‘BLACKPINK’s World Tour: Born Pink’ concert film to release in Indian theatres

BLACKPINK fans in India are in for a treat this weekend as BLACKPINK’s WORLD TOUR: BORN PINK concert film hits limited screens from August 9th to 11th. Presented by PVRINOX Pictures, the film marks the 8th anniversary of the iconic K-POP girl group BLACKPINK, bringing their electrifying performances and the essence of their Born Pink world tour to cinemas across the country.

The Born Pink World Tour, supporting BLACKPINK’s second album, Born Pink (2022), was a monumental success. The tour spanned 66 concerts across 22 countries, including Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It grossed a staggering $148.3 million from 29 reported shows, securing a spot as the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group according to Billboard’s 2023 Year-End Top 40 Tours chart. The tour attracted 1.8 million attendees, making it the most-attended concert tour by a K-pop girl group.

Directed by Yoondong Oh and Geun Min, the film chronicles this phenomenal tour, showcasing performances from Seoul’s Gocheok Dome and other major cities around the world. The movie is set to premiere in over 110 countries, making it the largest-ever global cinema event release for a female group.

Audiences can expect an immersive audio-visual experience, highlighting BLACKPINK’s dynamic choreography, stunning visuals, and the unique blend of pop and hip-hop that has propelled them to global stardom. The film also features the tour’s iconic “Hanok” set, designed to resemble a traditional Korean house, which captivated fans and press worldwide with its unprecedented production scale.

For Indian fans, BLACKPINK’s WORLD TOUR: BORN PINK concert film promises an unforgettable journey through the group’s spectacular world tour, showcasing the charisma of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

BLACKPINK’s WORLD TOUR: BORN PINK hist Indian theatres on August 9