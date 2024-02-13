BLACKPINK’s Lisa to star in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

February 13, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

BLACKPINK member Lisa has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

In the series, she will be acknowledged under her given name, Lalisa Manobal. Her role, like all of the third season castings, is being kept under wraps.

In February, production on The White Lotus will begin in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand. Exact plot elements are being kept under wraps, with the exception that it will follow a fresh group of guests at a White Lotus resort.

The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Manobal's role in The White Lotus will be her acting debut. She is the second member of BLACKPINK to star in an HBO series. Jennie (billed as Jennie Ruby Jane) made her acting debut with the drama The Idol, which premiered in June 2023.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa form BLACKPINK, one of the world's most popular musical groups. They debuted in August 2016 with the single album 'Square One' from YG Entertainment. Their single "Boombayah" topped the Billboard World Digital Songs list, becoming the most-viewed debut music video by a Korean act.

With 'Ddu-Du Ddu Du,' which peaked at number 55, they became the highest-charting female K-Pop group on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the first K-Pop girl group to join and top the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. The trio later worked with artists such as Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Selena Gomez.

Manobal, who just founded her own management business, Lloud Co., has set several personal records for herself. With the release of her solo album 'Lalisa' in 2021, she became the first female artist to sell 736,999 copies in the first week in South Korea. Her album's hits 'Lalisa' and 'Money' both peaked in the top ten of the Billboard Global 200, with the latter becoming the longest-charting song by a female K-Pop singer on the US Billboard 100 and UK Hits Chart. She set three Guinness World Records in 2023, including the most Instagram followers for a K-pop singer and the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Mike White is the creator, executive producer, and director of The White Lotus. David Bernad and Mark Kamine are also executive producers. HBO has teamed with Thailand's Tourism Authority to help with the filming and advertising of the third series.

WhenThe White Lotus premiered on HBO in 2021, it was an immediate success. The first season, set in Hawaii, earned 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins, including best limited or anthology series. The second season, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, received 23 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series, and won five prizes.

