'Blackout' trailer: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy star in this comedy thriller

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, ‘Blackout’ will be premiere on JioCinema on June 7

Published - May 30, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy in ‘Blackout’

The makers of Blackout starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover have unveiled the intriguing trailer of the film.

Blackout is a comedy-thriller about the consequences of one's actions in the face of adversity. The film promises to take us on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery, as crime reporter Lenny, played by Vikrant Massey, gets entangled in a web of greed and misfortune.

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna’s ‘The Sabarmati Report’ gets a new release date

Talking about the film, Vikrant Massey said, "I am thrilled. This film pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I believe viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative."

Mouni Roy stated, "Being a part of 'Blackout' has been an incredible journey. The film's unique storyline and captivating characters drew me in from the start. I'm excited for audiences to witness the suspense and excitement that the film has to offer."

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, Blackout will be released on JioCinema on June 7, 2024.

