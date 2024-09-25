ADVERTISEMENT

‘Black’ trailer: Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar are clueless inhabitants of an eerie gated community

Published - September 25, 2024 05:30 pm IST

‘Black’ also stars Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra and Swayam Siddha

The Hindu Bureau

Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar in a still from ‘Black’ | Photo Credit: @potentialstudios/YouTube

The makers of Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s upcoming film Black have released the film’s trailer. Written and directed by KG Balasubramani, the film is produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabu, P Gopinath, and Thanga Prabaharan R under the Potential Studios LLP banner.

In the trailer, Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar are new owners of a villa and the only settlers of a gated community who are subjected to unexplainable incidents. The trailer leaves us guessing if it’s a thriller or a horror film.

Black also stars Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra and Swayam Siddha. The film’s technical team consists of music director Sam CS, cinematographer Gokul Benoy and editor Philomin Raj.

Interestingly, Priya was recently seen in Demonte Colony 2 which was also a horror film. Meanwhile, Jiiva, who last played the lead in 2022’s Varalaru Mukkiyam, was seen in a cameo in films like Custody and Singapore Saloon.

