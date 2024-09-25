GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Black’ trailer: Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar are clueless inhabitants of an eerie gated community

‘Black’ also stars Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra and Swayam Siddha

Published - September 25, 2024 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar in a still from ‘Black’

Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar in a still from ‘Black’ | Photo Credit: @potentialstudios/YouTube

The makers of Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s upcoming film Black have released the film’s trailer. Written and directed by KG Balasubramani, the film is produced by SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabu, P Gopinath, and Thanga Prabaharan R under the Potential Studios LLP banner.

Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar to star in ‘Black’; first look out

In the trailer, Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar are new owners of a villa and the only settlers of a gated community who are subjected to unexplainable incidents. The trailer leaves us guessing if it’s a thriller or a horror film.

Black also stars Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra and Swayam Siddha. The film’s technical team consists of music director Sam CS, cinematographer Gokul Benoy and editor Philomin Raj.

Jiiva on playing Y S Jagan in ‘Yatra 2’: Mammootty sir’s advice eased my pressure

Interestingly, Priya was recently seen in Demonte Colony 2 which was also a horror film. Meanwhile, Jiiva, who last played the lead in 2022’s Varalaru Mukkiyam, was seen in a cameo in films like Custody and Singapore Saloon.

Published - September 25, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.